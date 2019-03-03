Yemen says Houthis plant mines near food stores in Hodeidah

2019/03/03 | 14:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Houthi militia planted mines and explosive devices around United Nations food storages in Hodeidah, a Yemeni official was quoted saying on Sunday.
In remarks, Abdel-Raqib Fatah, the chairman of Yemen’s High Relief Committee described planting landmines near a humanitarian aid institution as a violation that no other group in history has ever committed.
Fatah, who is also Minister of Local Administration, urged the UN and other humanitarian organizations to condemn this criminal act, saying it seeks depriving the Yemenis of relief assistance.
The minister also called on the international community to take serious measures to stop all terror acts committed by the militia against humanitarian and relief work.
