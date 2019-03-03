New Generation leader Shaswar Abdulwahid arrested in Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/03/03 | 14:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Shaswar Abdulwahid. the New Generation Movement leader, Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan, 2019. Photo: Abdulwahid’s twitter
SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The president of the opposition New Generation (Newey Nwê) Movement Shaswar Abdulwahid has been arrested on Sunday after a warrant was issued by a court in Sulaimani in Iraqi Kurdistan Region, NRT TV reported.
Earlier on Sunday a court in Sulaimani has issued an arrest warrant for Abdulwahid on charges of allegedly attacking employees of the state.
The court had issued the arrest warrant in accordance with Article 229, which addresses attacks against employees of the state, NRT reported.
Following the arrest warrant, Abdulwahid arrived in court to appear before a judge.
Abdulwahid said that the Movement’s officials knew there would be “murder, arrests, and punishment” when they entered politics, referring to reprisals from the established parties.
“We are ready for everything and we are not afraid of anything,” he said. “We have not done anything, nothing criminal.”
When asked by an NRT TV reporter, Abdulwahid said that he did not know who had filed the lawsuit against him.
“They say state employees, such as Asayish [security]. But we still don’t know the details,” he said.
The New Generation Movement obtained 127,115 votes in September 2018’s Kurdistan parliamentary elections, securing 8 seats. Shaswar Abdulwahid, head of New Generation won 106, 289.
