Officials Sentenced for Corruption


Officials Sentenced for Corruption
2020/08/20 | 15:46 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq's Commission of Integrity has said that two official have been sentenced, in absentia, to seven years in prison for misusing 7.1 billion dinars ($6 million) of public funds.

The two were former board members of the Martyrs Foundation, and tbe violations concerned a contract with a German company.

Arrest warrants have […]

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links