Officials Sentenced for Corruption

2020/08/20 | 15:46 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Commission of Integrity has said that two official have been sentenced, in absentia, to seven years in prison for misusing 7.1 billion dinars ($6 million) of public funds.
The two were former board members of the Martyrs Foundation, and tbe violations concerned a contract with a German company.
