US announces $204m Humanitarian Assistance for Iraq

2020/08/20 | 16:16 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- On Wednesday in Washington, the United States announced nearly $204 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Iraq, Iraqi refugees in the region, and to generous communities hosting them.
This funding includes nearly $133 million from the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and more than $71 million from USAID's Bureau […]
