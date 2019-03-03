Sulaimani judge orders arrest of New Generation leader Abdulwahid

2019/03/03 | 14:55
SULAIMANI, Kurdistan Region — New Generation leader Shaswar Abdulwahid appeared in court in Sulaimani on Sunday after being summoned on supposed charges of defamation and insulting state employees.“We respect the law and appear in front of the court. We don’t believe we have done anything wrong. We haven’t broken the law," NRT quoted Abdulwahid as telling the court.Abdulwahid is accused of being involved in accosting workers at Sulaymaniyah International Airport, a source familiar with the incident told Rudaw English.“It is a source pride for me that this order has been issued to me. Right from the beginning, we knew the path we have taken involves arrest, torture, and even murder,” Abdulwahid told an NRT reporter. The judge who issued the arrest warrant handles Asayesh (Security)-related cases.“The head of the New Generation Movement Shaswar Abdulwahid has been summoned to Sulaimani’s court of investigation on two cases. One of them was filed by Sulaimani airport’s police station is in accordance with Article 229, which concerns assault on state employees while on duty,” judge Omar Ahmad, the spokesperson the court, told Rudaw.
Iraqi penal code states the penalty for violation of Article 229 shouldn't be more than two years or a fine of not more than 200 dinars.
The second suit was been filed by a civilian, the spokesperson added. It alleges Abdulwahid violated Article 434 which concerns defamation. The spokesperson explained the judge has discretion in sentencing.Its penalty is not more than a year and 100 dinars.The Iraqi penal code as adopted in 1969, which the KRG follows. Most judges calculate the fines based on the change in the value of the dinar.
NRT reported that Abdulwahid does not know who filed the lawsuit against him.“They say state employees, such as Asayish [security]. But we still don’t know the details,” he told NRT.Hawraman Sajadi, a prominent Kurdish activist accompanied Abdulwahid to the police station and then to the court."We believe that the charges are political. He should be afforded bail," Sajadi told Rudaw English. Abdulwahid is being held at Salam Base’s prison in Sulaimani initially for 24 hours.
New Generation blamed the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and Kurdistan Democratic Party (PUK) for the "politically motivated arrest warrant." "Totally fabricated and politically motivated. PUK is responsible for any political developments as a result of their interference in judicial affairs," added New Generation.Abdulwahid founded Nalia Media Group that owns NRT. After forming New Generation in 2018 prior to the Iraqi parliamentary election, he said he no longer runs the media organization.
