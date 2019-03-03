Yazidis freed from Islamic State captivity in Syria, returned to Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/03/03 | 15:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Dilbar Ali Ravu, 10, is kissed by his aunt Dalal Ravu after Yazidi children were reunited with their families in Iraq after five years of captivity with the Islamic State, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Photo: AP
SINUNI, Iraq,— A group of Yazidi women and children returned to Iraq from Syria on Friday after more than four years in Islamic State captivity.
The group includes three women and 18 children, witnesses told Reuters. They were greeted by residents of Sinuni, a Yazidi town north of Sinjar mountain.
The group’s return was confirmed by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) office which helps return missing Yazidis. An official said his office had helped in efforts to bring the group back home.
The women and children returned to Iraq more than four years after Islamic State militants launched an assault on Sinjar, the Yazidi heartland, on Aug. 3, 2014.
The militants shot, beheaded, burned alive or kidnapped more than 9,000 members of the minority religion, in what the United Nations has called a genocidal campaign against them. According to community leaders, more than 3,000 Yazidis remain unaccounted for.
On August 3, 2014, Islamic State group has captured most parts of Sinjar district in northwest Iraq, a home to around 400,000 Yazidis, after Massoud Barzani’s KDP peshmerga forces withdrew from the area without a fight leaving behind the Yazidi civilians to IS killing and genocide.
An unpublished report by Iraq’s Kurdistan regional government KRG reportedly reveals that an 18,000 peshmerga forces of Massoud Barzani’s forces were on the spot and retreat without mounting any defense when Islamic state IS attacked the Yazidi area of Sinjar on August 3, 2014.
The Yazidis beg the KDP Peshmerga to at least leave them their weapons so as to give them a chance at defending themselves against IS militants, but the Peshmerga refuse, Yazidi refugees in Iraqi Kurdistan said in August 2014. Many Yazidis lost faith in Barzani when his forces failed to protect them from Islamic State militants, while the PKK and its Syrian sister party are widely seen as the Yazidis’ saviors.
Thousands of Kurdish families fled to Mount Sinjar, where they were trapped in it and suffered from significant lack of water and food, killing and abduction of thousands of Yazidis as well as rape and captivity of thousands of women.
More than 6,800 Yazidis were kidnapped, of which 4,300 either escaped or were bought as slaves, while 2,500 remain missing, according to reports.
According to Human Rights organizations, thousands of Yazidi Kurdish women and girls have been forced to marry or been sold into sexual slavery by the IS jihadists.
In August 2018, the Yazidis representative in the Iraqi Kurdistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments disclosed that 1,102 Yazidis remain missing.
The Yazidis are a Kurdish religious group linked to Zoroastrianism and Sufism. The religious has roots that date back to ancient Mesopotamia, are considered heretics by the hard-line Islamic State group.
Some 600,000 Yazidis live in villages in Iraqi Kurdistan region and in Kurdish areas outside Kurdistan region in around Mosul in Nineveh province, with additional communities in Transcaucasia, Armenia, Georgia, Turkey and Syria. Since the 1990s, the Yazidis have emigrated to Europe, especially to Germany.
There are almost 1.5 million Yazidis worldwide.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | Reuters
Comments Comments
SINUNI, Iraq,— A group of Yazidi women and children returned to Iraq from Syria on Friday after more than four years in Islamic State captivity.
The group includes three women and 18 children, witnesses told Reuters. They were greeted by residents of Sinuni, a Yazidi town north of Sinjar mountain.
The group’s return was confirmed by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) office which helps return missing Yazidis. An official said his office had helped in efforts to bring the group back home.
The women and children returned to Iraq more than four years after Islamic State militants launched an assault on Sinjar, the Yazidi heartland, on Aug. 3, 2014.
The militants shot, beheaded, burned alive or kidnapped more than 9,000 members of the minority religion, in what the United Nations has called a genocidal campaign against them. According to community leaders, more than 3,000 Yazidis remain unaccounted for.
On August 3, 2014, Islamic State group has captured most parts of Sinjar district in northwest Iraq, a home to around 400,000 Yazidis, after Massoud Barzani’s KDP peshmerga forces withdrew from the area without a fight leaving behind the Yazidi civilians to IS killing and genocide.
An unpublished report by Iraq’s Kurdistan regional government KRG reportedly reveals that an 18,000 peshmerga forces of Massoud Barzani’s forces were on the spot and retreat without mounting any defense when Islamic state IS attacked the Yazidi area of Sinjar on August 3, 2014.
The Yazidis beg the KDP Peshmerga to at least leave them their weapons so as to give them a chance at defending themselves against IS militants, but the Peshmerga refuse, Yazidi refugees in Iraqi Kurdistan said in August 2014. Many Yazidis lost faith in Barzani when his forces failed to protect them from Islamic State militants, while the PKK and its Syrian sister party are widely seen as the Yazidis’ saviors.
Thousands of Kurdish families fled to Mount Sinjar, where they were trapped in it and suffered from significant lack of water and food, killing and abduction of thousands of Yazidis as well as rape and captivity of thousands of women.
More than 6,800 Yazidis were kidnapped, of which 4,300 either escaped or were bought as slaves, while 2,500 remain missing, according to reports.
According to Human Rights organizations, thousands of Yazidi Kurdish women and girls have been forced to marry or been sold into sexual slavery by the IS jihadists.
In August 2018, the Yazidis representative in the Iraqi Kurdistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments disclosed that 1,102 Yazidis remain missing.
The Yazidis are a Kurdish religious group linked to Zoroastrianism and Sufism. The religious has roots that date back to ancient Mesopotamia, are considered heretics by the hard-line Islamic State group.
Some 600,000 Yazidis live in villages in Iraqi Kurdistan region and in Kurdish areas outside Kurdistan region in around Mosul in Nineveh province, with additional communities in Transcaucasia, Armenia, Georgia, Turkey and Syria. Since the 1990s, the Yazidis have emigrated to Europe, especially to Germany.
There are almost 1.5 million Yazidis worldwide.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | Reuters
Comments Comments