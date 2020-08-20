OctaFX and Ali Zafar teaming up for charity

2020/08/20 | 19:08 - Source: Iraq News

LAHORE, PAKISTAN, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ali Zafar, a songwriter, public figure, and actor, most known for winning Best Song of the Year in 2016 among other exploits, which has close to seven million views on YouTube, can also add philanthropist to his long list of titles.



His humanitarian organization, known as the Ali Zafar Foundation, aids underprivileged communities and those impoverished.This year, to celebrate Independence Day, the Ali Zafar Foundation teamed up with OctaFX, a popular Forex broker who are no strangers to involving themselves in charitable causes, at the Lahore in Alhamra Open Air Theatre, on 10 August.Roughly 1,000 families gathered to not only meet Ali Zafar, but to receive much-needed support.



One by one people lined up to collect food essentials, from 30 volunteers, such as lentils, flour, rice, tea, milk, toothpaste, oil, and hand sanitizer along with a cash distribution.



In total, OctaFX donated 18,000 USD.



Several media outlets picked up the coverage and shared the images and information across Pakistan on 14 August.



OctaFX was extremely pleased with the results and hopes that there will be future cooperation between themselves and the Ali Zafar Foundation in Pakistan.About OctaFXOctaFX is a Forex broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011.



It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to more than two million trading accounts.



OctaFX has won more than 30 awards since its foundation, including the Best ECN Broker 2020 award

