Syrian Arab Republic: Update: Durable Solutions for Syrian Refugees, January/February 2019

2019/03/03 | 19:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey
The January / February 2019 update on durable solutions for Syrian refugees focuses on:
i) 3RP updates; ii) Refugee Intentions Survey; iii) Interagency preparedness planning efforts for refugee return.
As compared to 2017, there was a 10% increase in verified refugee returns to Syria from the region in 2018. In January 2019, there were 7,674 verified refugee returns from: Jordan (3,805), Turkey (1,827), Lebanon (1,718), Iraq (291) and Egypt (33). The latest statistics and refugee return map can be found at https://data2.unhcr.org/en/situations/syria_durable_solutions.
Durable Solutions in the 3RP
In December 2018, United Nations agencies and NGO partners released the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) 2019-2020, a USD 5.5 billion plan designed to support national efforts in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq to deal with the continued impact of the Syria crisis. Co-led by UNHCR and UNDP, the 3RP offers a strategic, coordination, planning, advocacy and programming platform for humanitarian and development partners to respond to the Syria crisis at regional level and in host countries. It comprises one regional plan, with five standalone country chapters covering Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.
The Plan is framed around eight Strategic Directions, one of which is “Durable Solutions for Syrian Refugees”, providing the high-level parameters for the response. Taken together, the strategic directions are designed to collectively enhance the protection of vulnerable persons affected by the crisis, create the conditions and opportunities for dignified lives, build the resilience of refugees and host communities, and strengthen the capacities of national authorities and responders. In the 2018-2019 3RP, Durable Solutions was included as a strategic direction for the first time and it is again included in the two-year plan for 2019-2020. Durable solutions encompasses voluntary, safe, and dignified return; local solutions and opportunities; and resettlement to a third country. In addition, an emphasis has also been placed on access to a third country through legal means other than resettlement (complementary pathways).
The inclusion of Durable Solutions in the 3RP has allowed for an increased focus on the achievement of these solutions for Syrians who have endured protracted displacement. It has put into perspective the issue of return; while allowing for a process of preparedness to take place, it has framed the issue in consideration of the fact that, according to returns and perceptions surveys carried out among Syrian refugees, the majority will remain in host countries for the year ahead. In light of this fact, its inclusion as a strategic direction has facilitated advocacy on the need for solidarity from the international community and the redoubling of efforts in support of host countries, who continue to generously host 5.7 million Syrian refugees. It has placed a renewed focus on the issue of resettlement and complementary pathways of admission to third countries, the inadequacy of current quotas, and the need for greater burden sharing: only approximately one in every 20 people who meet resettlement criteria were submitted for resettlement in 2018.
As well as targeting Syrian refugees in the region, in 2019 3RP partners also seek to directly assist some 3.9 million host community members, particularly through livelihoods and economic opportunities, basic services and supporting the work of local institutions and municipalities.
The 2018 3RP Appeal sought USD 5.6 billion in funding and the plan was 62 per cent funded. Since its inception in 2015, the 3RP has been at the forefront of responding to the impact of the Syria crisis in neighbouring refugee-hosting countries. During this time, some USD 12 billion has been channelled through the 3RP’s 270 humanitarian and development partners to help address the challenges facing refugee and vulnerable host communities, in support of national efforts. The full 3RP Regional Strategic Overview 2019-2020 can be found at: http://www.3rpsyriacrisis.org/.
