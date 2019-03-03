Unbeaten Kurdish boxer Agit Kabayel impresses in third European title defense

2019/03/03 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Agit Kabayel, 26, holds up his European Boxing Union (EBU) belt after defending his title on March 2, 2019. (Photo: Social Media)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Kurdish boxer in Germany put in an impressive performance on Saturday to retain his status as undisputed European Boxing Union (EBU) heavyweight champion.
Agit Kabayel (19-0) extended his unbeaten record and successfully defended his EBU belt after a unanimous decision win against Ukrainian boxer Andriy Rudenko (32-4).
Kabayel, 26, dominated from the start and dropped his opponent in the sixth round with a powerful body shot.
After 12 rounds, judges scored the fight 116-111, 117-110, and 119-108, declaring the Kurdish boxer the winner.
The win was the 26-year-old’s third successful EBU heavyweight title defense after he won the belt in a unanimous decision victory against Herve Hubeaux on Feb. 24, 2017.
Kabayel made his professional boxing debut on June 23, 2011, in a fourth-round knockout win over Yeton Abdullah. Since his debut, 13 of the Kurdish boxer’s 19 wins have been via knockout.
Kabayel has trained with some of the sport’s greatest fighters, including Anthony Joshua, a unified world heavyweight champion.
The Kurdish athlete was born in Leverkusen, Germany.
