Kurdistan parl't condemns ISIS slaughter of 50 Yazidi women
2019/03/03 | 21:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The

presidency of the Kurdistan parliament condemned on Sunday the slaughter of 50 Yazidi

girls and women in Syria's Baghouz by the ISIS terrorist group.In

a statement, the Kurdistan parliament demanded the Iraqi government and the

Kurdistan Regional Government to take the necessary legal action to return the

bodies of the victims.Parliament

Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi in February expressed deep sorrow over the

incident.Halbousi

affirmed that the parliament will form a committee to follow up on the issue of

abducted people, especially Yazidis, in cooperation with the government.Halbousi

condemned the "terrorist crime committed against our Yazidi people,"

affirming that Islam has nothing to do with ISIS's attacks, as it is the

religion of love, tolerance and co-existence.British troops have

stumbled across bins containing 50 heads belonging to Yazidi sex slaves who

were decapitated by savage ISIS jihadists.The shocking discovery was made by SAS soldiers

when they gained access to Baghouz, a town in northern Syria near where the last

of the jihadists are desperately clinging to their only remaining scrap of

territory.



