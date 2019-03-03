Kurdistan parl't condemns ISIS slaughter of 50 Yazidi women

2019/03/03 | 21:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The
presidency of the Kurdistan parliament condemned on Sunday the slaughter of 50 Yazidi
girls and women in Syria's Baghouz by the ISIS terrorist group.In
a statement, the Kurdistan parliament demanded the Iraqi government and the
Kurdistan Regional Government to take the necessary legal action to return the
bodies of the victims.Parliament
Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi in February expressed deep sorrow over the
incident.Halbousi
affirmed that the parliament will form a committee to follow up on the issue of
abducted people, especially Yazidis, in cooperation with the government.Halbousi
condemned the "terrorist crime committed against our Yazidi people,"
affirming that Islam has nothing to do with ISIS's attacks, as it is the
religion of love, tolerance and co-existence.British troops have
stumbled across bins containing 50 heads belonging to Yazidi sex slaves who
were decapitated by savage ISIS jihadists.The shocking discovery was made by SAS soldiers
when they gained access to Baghouz, a town in northern Syria near where the last
of the jihadists are desperately clinging to their only remaining scrap of
territory.
