Kurdistan parl't condemns ISIS slaughter of 50 Yazidi women

2019/03/03 | 21:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Thepresidency of the Kurdistan parliament condemned on Sunday the slaughter of 50 Yazidigirls and women in Syria's Baghouz by the ISIS terrorist group.Ina statement, the Kurdistan parliament demanded the Iraqi government and theKurdistan Regional Government to take the necessary legal action to return thebodies of the victims.ParliamentSpeaker Mohamed al-Halbousi in February expressed deep sorrow over theincident.Halbousiaffirmed that the parliament will form a committee to follow up on the issue ofabducted people, especially Yazidis, in cooperation with the government.Halbousicondemned the "terrorist crime committed against our Yazidi people,"affirming that Islam has nothing to do with ISIS's attacks, as it is thereligion of love, tolerance and co-existence.British troops havestumbled across bins containing 50 heads belonging to Yazidi sex slaves whowere decapitated by savage ISIS jihadists.The shocking discovery was made by SAS soldierswhen they gained access to Baghouz, a town in northern Syria near where the lastof the jihadists are desperately clinging to their only remaining scrap ofterritory.