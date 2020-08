2020/08/22 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The following is a Joint Statement issued by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, following a bilateral meeting at the White House on Thursday 20 August 2020: The strategic partnership between Iraq and the United States is based on a mutual desire for security and prosperity.[…]