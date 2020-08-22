50 Iraqi Ministers Accused of Corruption in 2 yrs

2020/08/22 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- From Middle East Monitor, under a Creative Commons licence.
Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
The Iraqi Commission of Integrity (COI) said on Tuesday it had charged 50 ministers and 480 senior ranking officials with corruption as well as recovering and […]
Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
The Iraqi Commission of Integrity (COI) said on Tuesday it had charged 50 ministers and 480 senior ranking officials with corruption as well as recovering and […]