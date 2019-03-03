Syria's war divides communities in flash point town

2019/03/03 | 22:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Commander Juma also revealed that Turkish forces advanced to the borderline of the east of the Euphrates in late December where they “kept threatening these already stable areas.”
“They want to attack us because they don’t want us legitimate forces to exercise our right to reclaim Bab city from the occupation,” he said.
Turkish-backed forces seized Bab in February 2017.
“There is no rule of law or safety there [in Bab],” Juma continued. “They steal, kidnap, and kill each other. Life is terrible over there.”
“Two days ago, there was a fight in Bab between the al-Hamza brigade and Ahrar al-Sham. Some civilians were killed in the internal fighting.”
The SDF-backed fighters claim Turkish-backed forces are brought from other provinces such as Eastern Ghouta, Homs, and other areas to fight against them instead of the regime.
Therefore, fighters from the Bab Military Council believe the US should stay in the area to prevent a war between Turkish-backed forces and the SDF.
“If the US-led coalition keeps its forces it will provide more stability and security in the region,” Yusuf Arima, a commander in the Kawkli village, said.
However, until a political solution is found, it appears Syria will continue to remain divided under different factions backed by different countries.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
