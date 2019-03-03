Salih, Abd al-Mahdi receive Palestinian president in Baghdad

2019/03/03 | 22:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minster Adil Abd al-Mahdi met on Sunday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Baghdad, where they discussed the latest political developments in the Palestinian cause.
The top officials decided issues including violations against Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque.
Abbas reviewed the latest political developments in the Palestinian issue, as well as efforts exerted to support the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in Jerusalem and defend al-Aqsa Mosque against systematic violations and attempts to alter the cultural and historical character of Jerusalem, the Palestine News Agency (WAFA) reported.
They further discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to promote them in all fields to serve common interests.
Abbas reiterated his rejection of the US "Deal of the Century", which he stressed is not based on international resolutions and legitimacy but aims to liquidate the Palestinian cause.
Meeting with Abd al-Mahdi, Abbas reviewed the criminal practices against the Palestinian people, the latest of which was Israel seizing around $138 million in tax revenue collected on behalf of the Palestinian Authority under the Oslo agreement.
For his part, Salih affirmed that the Palestinian issue will remain a central issue, adding, "We will continue to defend the rights of the Palestinian people."
He stressed that Iraq's strong presence in the region enables it to help in achieving the demands of the Palestinian people.
The meeting was attended by head of the General Intelligence Majed Faraj, Abbas’s economic affairs adviser Mohammad Mustafa, Abbas's diplomatic adviser Majdi al-Khalidi, and Palestinian Ambassador to Iraq Ahmad 'Aqel, as well as Yasser Abbas.Abbas arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for an official visit.
