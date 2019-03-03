HDP flags line route of Istanbul Women’s Day march

2019/03/03 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Hundreds of women marched in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Sunday to mark Women’s Day.Many participants wore traditional Kurdish clothing.Several also waved flags featuring logos and slogans belonging to the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP).Banners featuring the faces of HDP co-chair Leyla Guven and jailed former co-chair Selahattin Demirtas also featured prominently. Women march in cities across the world during the month of March each year to demand rights and representation.Photos: Yasin Akgul / AFP
