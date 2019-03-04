Palestinian President: We commend the achievements of Iraq and maintain the unity of land and people

2019/03/04 | 02:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- President of the Republic: Iraq wants to build real partnership with the rest of the world
President Saleh said: during his meeting with the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves he stressed the need to develop relations between Iraq and France to serve the common interests of the two friendly peoples
President Saleh said: during his meeting with the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves he stressed the need to develop relations between Iraq and France to serve the common interests of the two friendly peoples