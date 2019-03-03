Abdul Mahdi issued a statement recalling the uprising of the Iraqi people against dictatorship

2019/03/04 | 02:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad – INA
We stand to remember the light of march of our struggling Iraqi people against the oppressive and tyrannical tyranny of Saddam. It was March of nineteen ninety nine thousand, the most important gate passed by the struggle of our people in its entire spectrum. In the south of Iraq, just as it coincided with the glorious revolution of our people in Kurdistan to spread throughout the country, and our cities have breathed the nectar of freedom and thanks to its sons, those who fell martyrs and the lifting of arms in the face of dictatorship.
The enormous sacrifices made by the Iraqis at the dawn of March of that year have truly contributed to enabling the Iraqi people to have a bright future built on the consolidation of democracy, pluralism and free life
Mercy up on the eternal memory of the martyrs of Iraq, the martyrs of freedom of the martyrs of the liberation and freedom torch campaign, in the marshes or in the mountains or in the alleys of cities, and great condolences to their families and dignified in memory of their survival alive at their Lord .
PM Adel Abdel Mahdi
3RD March-2019
Baghdad – INA
We stand to remember the light of march of our struggling Iraqi people against the oppressive and tyrannical tyranny of Saddam. It was March of nineteen ninety nine thousand, the most important gate passed by the struggle of our people in its entire spectrum. In the south of Iraq, just as it coincided with the glorious revolution of our people in Kurdistan to spread throughout the country, and our cities have breathed the nectar of freedom and thanks to its sons, those who fell martyrs and the lifting of arms in the face of dictatorship.
The enormous sacrifices made by the Iraqis at the dawn of March of that year have truly contributed to enabling the Iraqi people to have a bright future built on the consolidation of democracy, pluralism and free life
Mercy up on the eternal memory of the martyrs of Iraq, the martyrs of freedom of the martyrs of the liberation and freedom torch campaign, in the marshes or in the mountains or in the alleys of cities, and great condolences to their families and dignified in memory of their survival alive at their Lord .
PM Adel Abdel Mahdi
3RD March-2019