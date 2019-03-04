Iraq: Iraq: “Internally displaced persons must be presented with options beyond life in a camp” – Humanitarian Coordinator

2019/03/04 | 02:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Country: Iraq
Although the humanitarian context in Iraq has transitioned into a new phase, vulnerable people continue to face immense challenges. Six million people were displaced during the conflict against the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) from 2014 to 2017. While more than 4 million people have returned to their communities, approximately 1.8 million people remain displaced, and 54 per cent of all internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been displaced for three or more years. The prolonged nature of their displacement has led to increased vulnerabilities among IDPs; in 11 districts throughout Iraq, displaced persons are facing a very high severity of needs.
Approximately 11 per cent of the roughly 4 million returnees are in locations where living conditions are not considered to be adequate, dignified and safe. While significant efforts are underway to reconstruct infrastructure and restore basic services across the country, it will take years to rebuild Iraq. Almost 138,000 residential buildings were impacted by the conflict.
