Saairun, Fatah give PM right to choose remaining ministers

2019/03/04 | 06:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Saairun MP Salam Hadi on Sunday revealed an agreement
with the Fatah Alliance to end the political crisis concerning the vacant ministries
in the government of Adil Abd al-Mahdi.He added that the two parties agreed not to introduce
or back any candidate with regard to the vacant portfolios and to leave the
choice for the prime minister.They also agreed to tackle the issue of appointing the
heads and deputies of the parliamentary committees immediately after resolving
the issue of the appointment of the ministers.
