Saairun, Fatah give PM right to choose remaining ministers
2019/03/04 | 06:05
Saairun MP Salam Hadi on Sunday revealed an agreement

with the Fatah Alliance to end the political crisis concerning the vacant ministries

in the government of Adil Abd al-Mahdi.He added that the two parties agreed not to introduce

or back any candidate with regard to the vacant portfolios and to leave the

choice for the prime minister.They also agreed to tackle the issue of appointing the

heads and deputies of the parliamentary committees immediately after resolving

the issue of the appointment of the ministers.







