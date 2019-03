Saairun, Fatah give PM right to choose remaining ministers

2019/03/04 | 06:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Saairun MP Salam Hadi on Sunday revealed an agreementwith the Fatah Alliance to end the political crisis concerning the vacant ministriesin the government of Adil Abd al-Mahdi.He added that the two parties agreed not to introduceor back any candidate with regard to the vacant portfolios and to leave thechoice for the prime minister.They also agreed to tackle the issue of appointing theheads and deputies of the parliamentary committees immediately after resolvingthe issue of the appointment of the ministers.