Iraqi Kurdish authorities shutter NRT offices

2020/08/24 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Iraqi Kurdish authorities should cease harassing broadcaster NRT, release journalist Ahmed Zakhoy without charge, and allow the outlet to report freely, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has said.
Yesterday, agents of the Asayish intelligence agency, affiliated with the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party, raided NRT's office in the western city of Duhok, according to a […]
Yesterday, agents of the Asayish intelligence agency, affiliated with the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party, raided NRT's office in the western city of Duhok, according to a […]