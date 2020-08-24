$8bn New Iraqi Energy Agreements with US Firms

2020/08/24 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The following commercial agreements worth as much as $8 billion were reached during a signing ceremony between U.S.
energy companies and the Government of Iraq on August 19, 2020: Honeywell and the Ministry of Oil agreed to advance the development of the Ar Ratawi [Artawi] gas project, which will further enable Iraq to capture, process, and […]
energy companies and the Government of Iraq on August 19, 2020: Honeywell and the Ministry of Oil agreed to advance the development of the Ar Ratawi [Artawi] gas project, which will further enable Iraq to capture, process, and […]