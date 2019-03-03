Assault on Baghouz slows as ISIS resorts to using 'human shields'

2019/03/04 | 10:10
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will decrease the speed of their Jazira Storm operation to liberate al-Baghouz, the last ISIS-controlled town east of the Euphrates in Syria, for humanitarian reasons."We’re slowing down the offensive in Baghouz due to a small number of civilians held as human shields by Daesh," Mustafa Bali, the head of the SDF Media Office, tweeted early on Monday morning, using another term for the Islamic State (ISIS).The SDF, backed by the forces of the US-led international coalition, restarted Operation Roundup on Friday after a lull. "However we assert that the battle to retake the last ISIS holdout is going to be over soon," reiterated Bali — similar to a statement that he made on Saturday.
We’re slowing down the offensive in #Baghouz due to a small number of civilians held as human shields by Daesh. However we assert that the battle to retake the last ISIS holdout is going to be over soon.
— Mustafa Bali (@mustefabali) March 3, 2019
It was delayed after US Donald Trump ordered a full troop withdrawal from Syria in December. Analysts, advisors, officials, and military brass cautioned against a hasty withdrawal. Trump opted in late February to leave 400 forces in Syria, and did not specify a timeline for the withdrawal.The withdrawal angered the predominately-Kurdish Peoples' Protection Units (YPG) who said they would move forces north amid continued threats of a Turkish operation into the country.Bali revealed that coalition airstrikes are continuing to provide air cover and ISIS is using vehicle-bourne improvised explosive device (VBIEDs)."Several car bombs were destroyed by coalition airstrikes during the last two days of battle here in Baghouz. 3 VBIEDS that were trying to hit our positions were destroyed by SDF fighters," he tweeted.
Our comrades from YPG media unit came under a vicious attack by ISIS while filming the operation at outskirts of #Baghuouz yesterday. Luckily the attack failed and nobody got injured. pic.twitter.com/OvvORJAGSS
— Mustafa Bali (@mustefabali) March 3, 2019
SDF forces, which have taken up positions on a hill, surrounded ISIS in an area "300-500m," according to Rojava Information Center (RIC).RIC also reported "the situation was quiet" on Sunday night, "save for 1 airstrike at [7:50 p.m.]
[ON THE GROUND]#ISIS are confined in a very small area next to the #Baghouz hill. For now the situation is quiet without clashes or any further #SDF advance, save for 1 airstrike around 19.50.
— Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) March 3, 2019
The YPG posted video on Facebook of apparent clashes between SDF and ISIS fighters early Sunday morning.The coalition's Operation Roundup began on May 1, 2018, with the aim to clear ISIS from the Middle Euphrates River Valley — the group's last bastion east of the river.
