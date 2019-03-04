Iran (Islamic Republic of): WFP Iran Country Brief, January 2019

2019/03/04 | 10:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: World Food Programme
Country: Afghanistan, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq
In Numbers
29,736 people assisted in January 2019
266 mt of food assistance distributed
US$ 178,075 cash-based transfers made
US$ 0.7 m six months (February-July 2019) net funding requirements
Operational Updates
• In January, WFP successfully reached 29,736 refugees as per the target. This number includes approximately 8,326 women, 8,326 men, 6,245 girls, and 6,839 boys. The people assisted received a total cash transfer value of USD 178,075 and 266 mt of fortified wheat flour and 24 mt of fortified vegetable oil entitlements.
• The price of food items in the country has increased in the past six months. Therefore, WFP decided to increase the level of its assistance by adding fortified vegetable oil to refugees’ food basket as a temporary measure to ensure food security of refugees are met. As of December, each refugee received a bottle of vegetable oil (810 gr) in addition to 9 kg of wheat flour as a monthly food entitlement.
• WFP Iran conducted a one-day refresher training for the staff members of the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrant Affairs (BAFIA). The main objective of this training was to re-train the settlement authorities on warehouse, project management and reporting.
• In support of the education of female refugees, WFP has shifted from providing in-kind vegetable oil incentives to families to a monthly cash-based transfer (CBT) entitlement. Households with girls, who regularly attend school, receive a cash entitlement of USD 5 for each student. This is used to encourage families to continue the education of girls which increases school enrolment, maintains retention rates, and reduces the incidences of early marriage. There are multiple benefits to the use of CBT. This modality empowers people to choose what they eat and can contribute to a more diversified diet for improved nutrition. Furthermore, cash transfers are known to have a multiplier effect on the local economy and strengthen local markets, encourage smallholder farmers to be more productive, and build national capacities.
