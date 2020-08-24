Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Joint Ops: The International Coalition is committed to handing over all sites
2020/08/24 | 19:06 - Source: INA
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Joint Ops Command confirmed that the international coalition forces are committed to handing over all the sites to the Iraqi government.
Read all text from INA
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq