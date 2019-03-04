عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Iraq supports rights of Palestinians in achieving all aspirations
2019/03/04 | 10:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

… Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, March 3 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Prime … President Mahmoud Abbas that Baghdad support achieving the legitimate … he said.

The Iraqi premier added that Iraqis were glad in victory … with Abbas the Iraqi-Palestinian relations in all …

All Text here: Iraq News ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW