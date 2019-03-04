Confiscating thousands of faked customs permits

2019/03/04 | 13:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA- Baghdad
The customs authorities in Zirbatia Customs Center curbed today thousands of faked customs permits in Zirbatia land border port coming from the Iranian side.
The Media Department in the General Commission of Iraqi Customs stated that those permits were hidden inside books in a truck carrying multiple materials in an attempt by the driver to purport customs employees in order to smuggle them across the border port.
The statement showed that the Customs Commission was waiting the legal procedures to finish so that it could announce this matter to the public.
