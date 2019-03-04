Why there will be more than one Newroz in our city from now and on!?

2019/03/04 | 13:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Kurdish New Year Newroz celebrations in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, March 21, 2014. Photo: KRG
Aram Duhoki — Exclusive to Ekurd.net
In general there are more than one answer for the matter, I will try to clarify few of them.
1. In the past there fewer members and it was easier have only one especially the majority were from one part of Kurdistan or in a better statement one ideology of Kurdish movement.
2. Unfortunately the old community members have been dominating Newroz celebration as only there celebration in must cases neglecting the present of other parts which always made them to feel they are part of it or Newroz is not representative of their national demand anymore but it is more like a special narrower group depends on the wishes of their special interests.
3.Kurdish culture is very rich especially from music and dancing point view when a program of Newroz is not including their own they do not feel they are part of and that was the answer of many who I contacted them.
4. Kurds have a political problem and Newroz symbolism for their identities, many of them do need to have the celebration to express their political feeling by reading a statement in many case of our Newroz especially the recent one are more than only a night of fun and dance.
The recent situation that all Kurds have gone through and still in it, requires Kurds to get united and to make there event particularly Newroz to do it in a level of event and the national interests and the level of the victims that Kurd had payed for it. The continuation of Kurd to be divided and each group do their national events according to their narrow needs they will contribute to be used by people as special paper in their hand to used when they need, it is time to work as one hand and one goal to achieve
Feel free to have your own opinion for the subject.
Aram Duhoki, the editor of the Kurdish monthly magazine (Pengav) means (Step) it is a month magazine in Kurdish and English. Duhoki, an occasional contributing writer for Ekurd.net.
Ekurd: “Newroz is the traditional Kurdish new year, The year 2019 corresponds to the Kurdish year 2719. All Kurds around the world are celebrating the new year ‘Newroz’. The Kurdish calendar starts at 612 BC. This is the year that Cyaxares, the grandson of Deioces (Díyako), the first king of the Medes’ empire, occupied Nineveh and put the end to the brutality of the Assyrian empire in the lands under its occupation.
Throughout Kurdish history, Newroz is not only considered as their New Years, but has been also considered as a symbol of freedom, struggle for justices, and peaceful coexistence with those nations who have conquered Kurds lands-Kurdistan. For political reasons, Persians consider it as “Iranian” and “their” new years.”
The views expressed are the author’s alone and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.
The views expressed are the author’s alone and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.
