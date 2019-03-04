KDP, PUK set to announce joint agreement on KRG cabinet

2019/03/04 | 14:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) are set to announce they have reached an agreement on the formation of the Kurdistan Regional (Government).
The politburos of the two parties met on Monday.
They were set to discuss the new KRG cabinet and other outstanding issues like the post of Iraqi justice minister and governor of Kirkuk.
The Kurdistan Region obtained 45 seats in its parliamentary election on September 30, while the PUK took 18.
This is a developing story...
