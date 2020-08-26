Apollos University and Westcliff University collaborate to provide affordable & regionally accredited bachelor degrees.

2020/08/26 | 23:12 - Source: Iraq News

Apollos University and Westcliff University collaborating to provide pathways to affordable and regionally accredited bachelor degrees.

Leaders of Apollos and Westcliff are excited to offer this incredible opportunity for students to earn highly sought after regionally accredited undergraduate degrees at a reasonable price.”— Dr.



Kelly Lancaster, Apollos University EVP AdministrationGREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students can now gain a truly affordable regionally accredited Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) or Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT).



Students study online for the first 3 years as students of Apollos University and then the fourth (4) year as students of Westcliff University either online or on campus.



Westcliff is approved under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) to accept eligible foreign students to obtain a student visa to live in the USA while studying with Westcliff University during the final year of the degree program.



Undergraduate Tuition Per Credit:

* Apollos University: During the first three years, the student will pay $202 per credit (e-Textbooks provided without cost to the student - study online for three years)

* Westcliff University : During the fourth year the student will pay $450 per credit ($490 for International {F-1} students) for year 2020-2021 - study online or on campus for final year)Apollos University has open enrollment.



New classes start almost every Monday of the year.



During the first three years of the BSBA program, students will complete their General Education and business classes such as Accounting, Finance, Leadership, Marketing, Program Management, Banking and Finance Services Management, and Procurement and Supply Chain Management.



At Westcliff University, the students will further their overall business knowledge with classes in Entrepreneurship, Sales Management, Advertising, Decision Making and Strategy.



Students enrolled in the BSIT program will experience a unique mixture of Business and Computer/Information Technology topics.



The program is designed to prepare graduates for the real world where they will be working alongside corporate business and technology professionals.



Information Technology crosses all spectrums of the business therefore IT professional must have the ability to quickly understand business requirements in order to offer suggestions and meet the challenges they will face in the day-to-day corporate activities.Apollos University's Executive Vice President of Administration, Dr.



Kelly Lancaster, stated, “Leaders of Apollos and Westcliff are excited to offer this incredible opportunity for students to earn a highly sought after regionally accredited undergraduate degree at a reasonable price with the added benefit of receiving a regionally accredited degree from two highly respected institutions operating in the distance and on campus educational venues.”“Westcliff University is dedicated to educate, inspire, and empower students from around the world to acquire the competencies to excel personally and professionally.



The collaboration with Apollos University brings additional educational opportunities to working professionals to experience our practical, innovative, high-quality distance and campus programs.” - said Westcliff University CEO and President Dr.



Anthony LeeAbout Apollos University

Apollos University (Apollos), founded in 2005, is an accredited and globally recognized institution of higher learning.



Apollos offers professionally-oriented degree programs in business, leadership, organizational management, and information technology at the associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral levels plus accredited certificate programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate levels.



Apollos is dedicated to providing working professionals gateways to career advancing opportunities and personal growth.



Our highly acclaimed faculty bring academic and professional experience into each classroom.



To learn more about the advantages of Apollos degree and certificate programs, visit www.apollos.edu, contact info@apollos.edu or call 1-406-799-1515.About Westcliff University

Westcliff University, a California Benefit Corporation founded in 1993, is a globally recognized, regionally accredited private institution providing practical Business, STEM, and Education bachelors, masters, and doctoral degree programs, with concentrations, plus certificate programs.



Westcliff programs prepare students holistically—personally, academically, and professionally—for relevant career growth.



Courses are taught by committed, passionate professors well-recognized in their fields.



Westcliff’s affordable, innovative programs are offered live online and in-classroom.



For information, please visit www.westcliff.edu, or call 949-825-5999.Dr.



