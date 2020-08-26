COVID-19: Iraq records 72 deaths and 3,837 new infections in 24 hours


2020/08/26 | 23:58 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The number of coronavirus infections in Iraq has reached 215,784, more than 6,600 of them fatal.

(Photo: AFP/Mohammed Sawaf)

