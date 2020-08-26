Home
COVID-19: Iraq records 72 deaths and 3,837 new infections in 24 hours
2020/08/26 | 23:58 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- The number of coronavirus infections in Iraq has reached 215,784, more than 6,600 of them fatal.
(Photo: AFP/Mohammed Sawaf)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
