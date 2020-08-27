Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
PHOTOS: Kurdish woman a local winemaker for 50 years in Erbil’s Shaqlawa
2020/08/27 | 01:34 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- 70-year-old Fakhriya Elia has been making her own wine for the past 50 years in the Kurdistan Region.
(Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq