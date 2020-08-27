Essential Indicators on Iraqi Development

2020/08/27 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By Sam Gollob and Michael E.
O'Hanlon, for the Brookings Institution.
Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
The Brookings Iraq Index presents numerical information on a range of security, economic, and political indicators of pertinence to the future of that country as […]
O'Hanlon, for the Brookings Institution.
Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
The Brookings Iraq Index presents numerical information on a range of security, economic, and political indicators of pertinence to the future of that country as […]