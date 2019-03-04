Lebanon: Lebanon IFRC Country Office: Country Programme Overview 2019

2019/03/04 | 16:00
Country: Iraq, Lebanon, occupied Palestinian territory, Syrian Arab Republic
Lebanon, a country of 4.4 million inhabitants, is hosting more than 976,002 (UNHCR) registered Syrian refugees in Lebanon. However, this number does not include all the new-borns or the unregistered refugees which are estimated at more than 300,000. The country also hosts around 30,675 Palestinian refugees from Syria, 6,000 Iraqi refugees and nearly 280,000 refugees from Palestine. This makes it the highest per-capita concentration of refugees worldwide, where one person out of four is a refugee.
This marketing document reflects the results that the Lebanese Red Cross and the Palestinian Red Crescent and the IFRC want to achieve in 2019.
LEBANESE RED CROSS: The Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) is a humanitarian organization established on 9 July 1945 as an independent National Society in Lebanon. LRC’s reputation was mainly established during the Lebanese Civil War (1975-1990) and its services, especially its ambulance service, scaled up dramatically during that period. A change in statutes in late 2005 and LRC’s highly visible actions during the July 2006 War with Israel led to a sustained effort to modernize and reform the Emergency Medical Services Department (EMS, ambulance services). New NS strategy is developped for 2019-2023, as well as specific department strategies. Revision of the statutes in 2018 was done and approved by the LRC board; this modifications provides the necessary tools to continue the process of LRC’s transformation. For 2019, LRC is focusin on operationalizing its new strategy and to continue providing services to the most vulnerable people in the country.
PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT, LEBANON BRANCH (PRCS/L): PRCS/L has been providing medical services to Palestinian and Syrian refugees through their five general hospitals (secondary medical services) and eight community based health and first aid (CBHFA) centres inside and outside of the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon. PRCS has created and manages a series of hospitals, clinics, emergency and other services in the refugee camps and other Palestinian communities to support vulnerable populations who do not have social and civil rights, have limited access to the government’s public health and educational facilities, and no access to public social services.
