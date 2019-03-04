Iraqi court sentences two to death for attacks on religious site

2019/03/04 | 16:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad on Monday handed down a death sentence to two alleged terrorists who reportedly targeted visitors of a religious shrine.
The statement issued by the Information Center of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council does not provide the date of the would-be terrorist attack, simply including that it occurred at a religious site located in Salahuddin Province’s Balad district.
“The Criminal Court of Karkh examined the cases of two individuals charged for their involvement and support of suicide bombers wearing explosive belts who targeted visitors at a religious shrine in the district of Balad, Salahuddin Province, which led to the martyrdom of a number of citizens and injury of others,” the statement read.
“The convicts, in their confessions, confirmed the purpose of this crime was to achieve terrorist goals and destabilize the security and stability in the country.”
It also noted that the ruling came in accordance with Article IV/1 of the anti-terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005.
Iraq is home to many Shia religious sites, in the center and southern provinces, which welcome millions of local and foreign pilgrims every year.
In February, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Iranian pilgrims near the district of Balad, north of Baghdad.
The attack took place as the Shia pilgrims were returning from a visit to the religious shrine of Seyid Mohammed, about 80 kilometers north of Baghdad. It killed and wounded at least eight people.
Editing by Nadia Riva
