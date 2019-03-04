PUK, KDP sign agreement on Iraqi Kurdistan government formation

2019/03/04 | 17:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- KDP’s Nechirvan Barzani (R) shakes hands with PUK’s Kosrat Rasul after signing agreement on the formation of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, March 4, 2019. Photo: Screengrab/Rudaw TV
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) have signed an agreement on the formation of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
KDP deputy president Nechirvan Barzani and the PUK’s acting leader Kosrat Rasul Ali signed the cooperation deal in Erbil on Monday afternoon.
“We both are winners. Our people are the winners,” Sadi Pira, a member of the PUK politburo, told Rudaw.
“The security of our people is the priority, for Kurdistan to be stable. I hope everyone thinks of the people’s interests, not partisan interests,” said Fazil Mirani, secretary of the KDP politburo, adding that party interests are secured through serving people.
“One party can’t do certain political things without the other,” said Rasul, adding they hope to improve people’s lives, salaries, and to rectify past mistakes.
KDP spokesperson Mahmoud Mohammed said the agreement is to secure the unity of Kurdistan’s territory and for tranquility and joint work between the two parties.
PUK spokesperson Lateef Shiekh Omar said a commission will be set up to follow up on the implementation of the agreement.
Both the PUK and KDP stressed they want the agreement to establish political and economic stability, especially towards rebuilding the economy and developing it.
The politburos of the two parties met on Monday following a meeting on Sunday between Rasul and KDP President Masoud Barzani.
They discussed the new KRG cabinet and other outstanding issues like the post of Iraqi justice minister and governor of Kirkuk.
In September 2018, the autonomous Kurdistan Region held its parliamentary election, with parties competing for 111 seats in total. The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won the election by securing 45 seats and was followed by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) with 21 seats and Gorran (Change) with 12.
