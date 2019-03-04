Libya: Middle East and North Africa IFRC Country Office: Country Programme Overview 2019

2019/03/04 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Country: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, occupied Palestinian territory, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syrian Arab Republic, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen
The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has witnessed numerous natural and man-made disasters in the last decade, which created some of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, shattering lives and upending livelihoods, driving large-scale displacement and migration that has left millions in precarious situations in need of safe water, sanitation, nutrition and health care. In conflict zones of Syria, Iraq, Yemen, occupied Palestinian territories and Libya, National Societies are among the only actors with vast access to vulnerable people. Likewise, National Societies in neighbouring countries are the first to provide services to the huge migrant populations living in host communities and camps that stretch host-country services to their limits. MENA countries play an important role as origin and transit countries in Mediterranean migration, with National Societies playing a highly visible role in support of this vulnerable population. Simultaneously, earthquakes and floods have hit various countries in MENA, leading to additional burden on the National Societies.
This marketing document outlines the work of the IFRC MENA regional office in Beirut. The office supports ten IFRC field offices, in the service of MENA National Societies in 17 countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
The 17 National Societies in MENA are diverse with different established roles, capacities and potentials. The expanding role of some MENA countries and National Societies as global donors creates possibilities for asserting their role in the Federation and on the world stage. IFRC Secretariat has offices in 10 of the 17 countries, two of which are multi-country cluster offices supporting North Africa and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) National Societies. IFRC country presence is supported by technical experts concentrated in the IFRC MENA Regional Office.
Additional technical expertise is also available from IFRC's Geneva headquarters, and even globally throughout the network of IFRC offices and member National Societies. IFRC provides member services equally to all MENA national societies. To help achieve and measure results, in 2019,
IFRC programmes will prioritize 4 countries: Egypt, Iran, Syria and Yemen which combine high numbers of vulnerable people with conditions that are conducive to programming. The IFRC will continue to play the most prominent role in contributing to enhancing a trusted partnership platform and in responding to disasters and crises. The overall approach takes a focus on climate-smart, socially inclusive, integrated programming, including mainstreaming gender and diversity, community engagement and accountability. Furthermore, disaster response capacity enhancement – institutional disaster preparedness – support will be an integral part of the programming approach. The IFRC Regional Office in MENA Supports 17 NSs of the Region in cooperation with the ICRC and Participating National Societies.
