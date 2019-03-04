Leading Kurdistan Region parties ink deal to ‘expedite KRG formation’

2019/03/04 | 19:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Zebari was part of the negotiating team, led by KDP deputy head Nechirvan Barzani, which met with the PUK.
During a briefing after the meeting, spokespersons of both parties sounded optimistic and highlighted the importance of the event. KDP spokesperson Mahmoud Mohammed said the deal would protect the interests of the people of Kurdistan through a united voice.
The agreement puts an end to a recent rift between the two parties, which had led to a general boycott of parliamentary sessions by the PUK. During one such session, the three leadership posts of the legislative body were voted in. The speakership is due to go to the PUK but with its MPs not present, lawmakers elected a KDP candidate as the interim speaker.
The PUK continued its boycott in a later session that saw members of the body’s legal committee elected. The KDP sought talks with the PUK to settle differences, which were impeding efforts to form the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
On Sunday, KDP leader Masoud Barzani met with PUK acting leader Kosrat Rasul to hash out political disagreements.
According to a statement from Masoud Barzani’s press office, both sides underlined the “serious efforts being made” to “establish and strengthen the institutions of the Kurdistan Region.”
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
