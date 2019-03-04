Greece: Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 25 February – 03 March 2019

2019/03/04 | 20:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Greece, Iraq, occupied Palestinian territory, Syrian Arab Republic, World
Arrivals
This week, 192 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 803 arrivals and from last year’s 432 arrivals during the same period.
The average daily arrivals this week equalled 27, compared to 115 in the previous week.
Population on the Islands
Some 15,000 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (45%), Iraq (13%) and the State of Palestine (9%).
Women account for 21% of the population and children for 32% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.
Approximately 17% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.
Some 41% are men between 18 and 39 years old
Country: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Greece, Iraq, occupied Palestinian territory, Syrian Arab Republic, World
Arrivals
This week, 192 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 803 arrivals and from last year’s 432 arrivals during the same period.
The average daily arrivals this week equalled 27, compared to 115 in the previous week.
Population on the Islands
Some 15,000 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (45%), Iraq (13%) and the State of Palestine (9%).
Women account for 21% of the population and children for 32% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.
Approximately 17% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.
Some 41% are men between 18 and 39 years old