The Prodigy icon Keith Flint dead at 49

2019/03/04 | 20:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Keith Flint, the frenetic frontman of British rave icons The
Prodigy, has died at the age of 49, the electronic pop group said Monday.Flint took his own life, his bandmate Liam Howlett said on
The Prodigy's official Instagram account."I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother Keith
took his own life over the weekend," Howlett wrote.Police said only that they were not treating the death as
suspicious after finding Flint's body on Monday in a residence in Essex,
northeast of London.Howlett said he was "shell shocked... angry, confused and
heartbroken".Heavily pierced, tattooed and topped with a bleached mohawk,
Flint helped turn The Prodigy into one of the most influential acts to emerge
from the underground rave scene.Their biggest hits included "Firestarter" and
"Breathe" in 1996 and "Smack My Bitch Up" in 1997, which
merged intense dance beats with elements of rap and punk to create
energy-driven music that turned them into international stars.Their accompanying videos were dark, cinematic and seemingly
aimed to shock.One was banned by MTV in the United States. Another was only
allowed to air on British television after 9:00 pm because of complaints that
it scared children.The Prodigy issued a statement on Twitter calling Flint a
"true pioneer, innovator and legend"."It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can
confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint," the group
said.Essex Police told AFP that a 49-year-old man was pronounced
dead at the scene and that "his next of kin have been informed"."The death is not being treated as suspicious and a
file will be prepared for the coroner."- 'Fat of the Land' -The Prodigy formed in 1990 and released two albums before
becoming international stars with their 1996 chart-topper "The Fat of the
Land".Emerging at around the same time as fellow ravers The
Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Underworld, The Prodigy embodied the
"Cool Britannia" feel of the late 1990s.But The Prodigy's sound was always harder, more
confrontational and intense, with their performances turning into sweat
sessions that sold out venues for decades around the world."There was a real determination for it (the band's
sound) to have zero compromise," Flint told AFP in 2015."There really needed to be an antidote to the DJ scene,
which made it quite brutal."Other dance music pioneers paid tribute."So sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great
fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows
together... great man," Ed Simons of The Chemical Brothers tweeted.Chase And Status, who were also part of the "big
beat" subgenre of UK underground techno and acid house music, said they
were "absolutely devastated"."We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Keith and the
life changing music they made and championed," Chase And Status said on
Twitter.The Prodigy released their sixth consecutive UK number one
studio album "No Tourists" in November 2018."The Fat of the Land" topped the charts in the
United States, Australia, Germany and several other EU states.
Keith Flint, the frenetic frontman of British rave icons The
Prodigy, has died at the age of 49, the electronic pop group said Monday.Flint took his own life, his bandmate Liam Howlett said on
The Prodigy's official Instagram account."I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother Keith
took his own life over the weekend," Howlett wrote.Police said only that they were not treating the death as
suspicious after finding Flint's body on Monday in a residence in Essex,
northeast of London.Howlett said he was "shell shocked... angry, confused and
heartbroken".Heavily pierced, tattooed and topped with a bleached mohawk,
Flint helped turn The Prodigy into one of the most influential acts to emerge
from the underground rave scene.Their biggest hits included "Firestarter" and
"Breathe" in 1996 and "Smack My Bitch Up" in 1997, which
merged intense dance beats with elements of rap and punk to create
energy-driven music that turned them into international stars.Their accompanying videos were dark, cinematic and seemingly
aimed to shock.One was banned by MTV in the United States. Another was only
allowed to air on British television after 9:00 pm because of complaints that
it scared children.The Prodigy issued a statement on Twitter calling Flint a
"true pioneer, innovator and legend"."It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can
confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint," the group
said.Essex Police told AFP that a 49-year-old man was pronounced
dead at the scene and that "his next of kin have been informed"."The death is not being treated as suspicious and a
file will be prepared for the coroner."- 'Fat of the Land' -The Prodigy formed in 1990 and released two albums before
becoming international stars with their 1996 chart-topper "The Fat of the
Land".Emerging at around the same time as fellow ravers The
Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Underworld, The Prodigy embodied the
"Cool Britannia" feel of the late 1990s.But The Prodigy's sound was always harder, more
confrontational and intense, with their performances turning into sweat
sessions that sold out venues for decades around the world."There was a real determination for it (the band's
sound) to have zero compromise," Flint told AFP in 2015."There really needed to be an antidote to the DJ scene,
which made it quite brutal."Other dance music pioneers paid tribute."So sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great
fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows
together... great man," Ed Simons of The Chemical Brothers tweeted.Chase And Status, who were also part of the "big
beat" subgenre of UK underground techno and acid house music, said they
were "absolutely devastated"."We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Keith and the
life changing music they made and championed," Chase And Status said on
Twitter.The Prodigy released their sixth consecutive UK number one
studio album "No Tourists" in November 2018."The Fat of the Land" topped the charts in the
United States, Australia, Germany and several other EU states.