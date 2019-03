From jungle to safari, Paris lays on

2019/03/04 | 20:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Watch wild animals’ eyelash-close on an Africansafari, cruise the Arctic floes, explore the depths of the Amazon and theworld's oceans, all while barely leaving the spot: it's an immersive adventuredeveloped by Paris's oldest theme park.Using 360-degree cameras and moving seats,"Wild Immersion" gives visitors an up-close view of wildlife in themost remote and exotic locations, transporting them there through a combinationof virtual reality and audio-visual technology.Sponsored by the institute of Britishprimatologist Jane Goodall, the project aims to be both fun and educational,while protecting the environment since participants "visit" thenatural habitats without leaving a carbon footprint."Our aim is to teleport people into the wildso that they understand the importance of preserving biodiversity,"project founder Adrien Moisson said at last month's launch at Paris's Jardind'Acclimatation.Opened in 1860 as a zoo and children's amusementpark, Jardin d'Acclimatation is now run by French luxury group LVMH.The concept for "Wild Immersion" camefrom Moisson, a former vet who worked in advertising before deciding in 2014that he wanted to reconnect with nature and help protect the planet.He began gathering vivid wildlife footage fromaround the world using a host of 360-degree cameras, building an immensedatabase of video and audio. It wasn't always straightforward: One of hiscameras was eaten by a lion on the first day of filming, and another wascrushed by an elephant."I thought at that point we'd neversucceed," he said.But after more than a year of filming some 200species across the continents, he now has six productions that will show fortwo months each over the coming year.Viewers sit in special chairs and wear a virtualreality headset that plunges them into the jungle, the ocean, the African bushor an Arctic icescape, surrounded by the sights and sounds of each location."People have to love nature and animals intheir natural environment," said Moisson, calling it a positiveexperience.The Jane Goodall Institute sees the project as away of engrossing viewers while teaching them at the same time."The challenge is to educate people aboutthe protection of wild animals and their habitat," said Galitt Kennan,director of the institute in France, describing the films as "ethical,educational and environmentally friendly".At the start of one of the films, shot inTanzania's Gombe National Park, where Goodall began studying chimps 50 yearsago, the 84-year-old primatologist says she learned as much about the ape'sbehaviour in 20 minutes as she did in years in the field.