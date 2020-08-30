New German Consul General in Erbil

2020/08/30 | 03:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Germany's new Consul General in Erbil, Klemens Semtner (pictured), has arrived in Erbil to take up his post.According to a statement from the German Consulate in Erbil: "Awaiting final agreement from the Iraqi government, he is ready to start working to strengthen relations with KRI." (Source: German Consulate in Erbil)

