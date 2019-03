US affirms commitment to support, train Iraqi army

2019/03/04 | 22:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- US Deputy AssistantSecretary of Defense for the Middle East Michael Patrick Mulroy affirmed onMonday the commitment of the US to logistically support the Iraqi army anddevelop its capacities.Thiscame during a meeting between Mulroy, who was heading a US delegation, and Iraqi ArmyChief of Staff Othman al-Ghanmi in Baghdad on Monday, a statement by the Iraqiministry said, adding that the meeting discussed cooperation and coordinationbetween the two sides in the military field.Duringthe meeting, Ghanmi underscored the depth of the partnership with the countriesof the global coalition fighting ISIS, particularly the US, to combat theremnants of ISIS and to support and develop the capabilities of the Iraqiforces.