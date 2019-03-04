US affirms commitment to support, train Iraqi army

2019/03/04 | 22:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US Deputy Assistant
Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Michael Patrick Mulroy affirmed on
Monday the commitment of the US to logistically support the Iraqi army and
develop its capacities.This
came during a meeting between Mulroy, who was heading a US delegation, and Iraqi Army
Chief of Staff Othman al-Ghanmi in Baghdad on Monday, a statement by the Iraqi
ministry said, adding that the meeting discussed cooperation and coordination
between the two sides in the military field.During
the meeting, Ghanmi underscored the depth of the partnership with the countries
of the global coalition fighting ISIS, particularly the US, to combat the
remnants of ISIS and to support and develop the capabilities of the Iraqi
forces.
