US affirms commitment to support, train Iraqi army
2019/03/04 | 22:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US Deputy Assistant

Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Michael Patrick Mulroy affirmed on

Monday the commitment of the US to logistically support the Iraqi army and

develop its capacities.This

came during a meeting between Mulroy, who was heading a US delegation, and Iraqi Army

Chief of Staff Othman al-Ghanmi in Baghdad on Monday, a statement by the Iraqi

ministry said, adding that the meeting discussed cooperation and coordination

between the two sides in the military field.During

the meeting, Ghanmi underscored the depth of the partnership with the countries

of the global coalition fighting ISIS, particularly the US, to combat the

remnants of ISIS and to support and develop the capabilities of the Iraqi

forces.



