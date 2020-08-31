ILO, KRG to support Employment for IDPs

2020/08/31 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ILO and Kurdistan Region of Iraq pledge to support formal employment for forcibly displaced persons and host communities The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA) in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) signed an implementation agreement aimed at boosting formal employment amongst internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees and […]

