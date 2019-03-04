Shaswar Abdulwahid’s arrest exploited for political gain: judge

2019/03/04 | 23:00
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – New Generation has used the arrest of its leader Shaswar Abdulwahid for political gain and the media has blown the case out of proportion, according to Judge Omer Ahmed Mohammed, spokesperson for Sulaimani Region’s Appellate Court Presidency.Speaking to Rudaw English on Monday, Mohammed insisted both lawsuits against Abdulwahid are non-political. One was filed by an Asayesh (security) officer at Sulaimani Airport and another by an employee of the company Azmar also working at the airport, he said.Abdulwahid is alleged to have had a “verbal altercation” with the two claimants during an incident at the airport on May 3, 2018, according to a court statement published Sunday.A court spokesperson told Rudaw that Abdulwahid was detained on charges of violating Iraqi Penal Code Article 229 that deals with assault on state employees while on duty and Article 434 that concerns defamation.Although summoned in May 2018, Abdulwahid did not present himself before the count, Mohammed said. An arrest warrant was then issued, but was never implemented.Abdulwahid eventually present himself before the court on March 3 this year and was arrested after giving testimony. He was released on bail the following day.“He himself decided to come before the court,” Mohammed said.New Generation and its blocs in the Iraqi and the Kurdistan Region parliaments say the arrest was politically motivated. They accuse the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) of orchestrating the arrest of a political rival.“There is no doubt that the courts in Kurdistan Region are under tremendous political pressure and the ruling parties are exploiting judicial system for political purpose,” read a statement from New Generation released on Sunday.Judge Mohammed rejected New Generation’s critique of the Region’s courts.All people are subject to laws and are equal before the law, so Abdulwahid’s appearance before the court should not be perceived as an exception, the judge said.The courts “in no form, interfere in political affairs,” he said.“Individuals can’t further their careers through attacking the courts,” the judge added.Mohammed also criticized media coverage of the case.“The case shouldn’t be emphasized like that in the media … This is no way to deal with a court case like that,” he said.“These cases cannot be made bigger like this. Our society can’t take this, for such a case to be emphasized like that.”Contrary to earlier reports, Abdulwahid’s political comments on social media criticizing the PUK are not part of the lawsuits against him, the judge said.Commenting on the arrest on Rudaw TV, PUK politburo member Sadi Pira said: “Mr. Shaswar gets arrested and released so much that I have lost track.”Abdulwahid survived an assassination attempt in 2013 before entering political life. He was arrested in late 2017 for allegedly inciting violence during mass protests in Sulaimani.Abdulwahid is scheduled to speak at an event organized by the Centre for Kurdish Progress at the Wilson Room at the British parliament on Tuesday. It is not clear whether his bail conditions will allow him to leave the country.Abdulwahid founded Nalia Media Group that owns NRT. After forming New Generation in 2018 prior to the Iraqi parliamentary election, he said he no longer runs the media organization.New Generation won eight seats in the 111-seat Kurdistan Region parliament in the September 30 election.
