عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Iraq proposes building joint bank with Iran: official
2019/03/04 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The secretary of the Iraq-Iran Chamber

of Commerce announced on Monday that Iraq has submitted a proposal to establish

a joint bank with Iran, which came during Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's

visit to Baghdad.Hamid Husseini said that there are

no branches of Iraqi banks in Iran, adding that Iranian exporters can exchange

the Iraqi dinar from Iranian banks in Iraq, while in Iran they can receive an

exchange for the dinars in Iranian rial from the National Bank.Husseini added that Rafidain Bank

announced its readiness to establish a branch in Iran.







All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW