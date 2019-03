Iraq proposes building joint bank with Iran: official

2019/03/04 | 23:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The secretary of the Iraq-Iran Chamberof Commerce announced on Monday that Iraq has submitted a proposal to establisha joint bank with Iran, which came during Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif'svisit to Baghdad.Hamid Husseini said that there areno branches of Iraqi banks in Iran, adding that Iranian exporters can exchangethe Iraqi dinar from Iranian banks in Iraq, while in Iran they can receive anexchange for the dinars in Iranian rial from the National Bank.Husseini added that Rafidain Bankannounced its readiness to establish a branch in Iran.