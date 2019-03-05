عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Mosul destabilized amid Iranian intervention, ISIS resurgence
2019/03/05 | 00:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A Kurdish official in

Nineveh province said that the situation in Mosul is currently unstable, adding

that 19 terrorists were arrested in a village west of the city.The movements of ISIS

members throughout Mosul have increased recently, which turned the life in

Mosul to be tough, said the media

official of the Mosul branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).Mosul can be considered a

city without a government and without security, said the KDP official, adding

that the Iran-backed IMIS has a negative role. He said that ISIS has increased its

movements, causing the return of the displaced people to their areas of origin

more difficult.Terror attacksIn February, Iraqi security officials said

a bomb exploded

in the city of Mosul, killing one person and wounding 24 others.The terrorist attack took place near Mosul University

campus.A statement from the Iraqi Security

Media Unit said the terrorists used a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device

for the operation.There was no immediate claim for the bombing, the latest in a string of attacks

along roads and in villages in areas north and west of Baghdad.ISIS has claimed many of them. Iraq claimed

victory over the organization in 2017 after a four-year war.Five people were killed in a similar car bombing in Mosul last

November.Iranian interventionFormer Governor of Nineveh Province Atheel

Al-Nujaifi has called on the international community to intervene and help rid

the northern city of Mosul of the influence of Iranian-backed militias.“The conflict of regional interests in Iraq in

general and the city of Mosul in particular has disturbed social peace in the

city and turned its components against each other,” Nujaifi said in press

remarks.“The

American-Iranian conflict is raging and its arms have cost the city and its

people dearly. All of our indicators confirm that we as political actors and

civil society are unable to confront the influence of both Washington and

Tehran. Therefore we need to involve the international community by

internationalizing the case of Mosul in order to impose the Iraqi vision

adopted by the people of the city, which are not being taken into

consideration,” he said.“Iranian-backed

militias have controlled the city’s capabilities since its liberation from (ISIS)

with the aim of achieving financial and political gains by exploiting the

security imbalance and their influence in state institutions,” he added.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW