Mosul destabilized amid Iranian intervention, ISIS resurgence

2019/03/05 | 00:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- A Kurdish official inNineveh province said that the situation in Mosul is currently unstable, addingthat 19 terrorists were arrested in a village west of the city.The movements of ISISmembers throughout Mosul have increased recently, which turned the life inMosul to be tough, said the mediaofficial of the Mosul branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).Mosul can be considered acity without a government and without security, said the KDP official, addingthat the Iran-backed IMIS has a negative role. He said that ISIS has increased itsmovements, causing the return of the displaced people to their areas of originmore difficult.Terror attacksIn February, Iraqi security officials saida bomb explodedin the city of Mosul, killing one person and wounding 24 others.The terrorist attack took place near Mosul Universitycampus.A statement from the Iraqi SecurityMedia Unit said the terrorists used a vehicle-borne improvised explosive devicefor the operation.There was no immediate claim for the bombing, the latest in a string of attacksalong roads and in villages in areas north and west of Baghdad.ISIS has claimed many of them. Iraq claimedvictory over the organization in 2017 after a four-year war.Five people were killed in a similar car bombing in Mosul lastNovember.Iranian interventionFormer Governor of Nineveh Province AtheelAl-Nujaifi has called on the international community to intervene and help ridthe northern city of Mosul of the influence of Iranian-backed militias.“The conflict of regional interests in Iraq ingeneral and the city of Mosul in particular has disturbed social peace in thecity and turned its components against each other,” Nujaifi said in pressremarks.“TheAmerican-Iranian conflict is raging and its arms have cost the city and itspeople dearly. All of our indicators confirm that we as political actors andcivil society are unable to confront the influence of both Washington andTehran. Therefore we need to involve the international community byinternationalizing the case of Mosul in order to impose the Iraqi visionadopted by the people of the city, which are not being taken intoconsideration,” he said.“Iranian-backedmilitias have controlled the city’s capabilities since its liberation from (ISIS)with the aim of achieving financial and political gains by exploiting thesecurity imbalance and their influence in state institutions,” he added.