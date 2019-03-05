Mosul destabilized amid Iranian intervention, ISIS resurgence

2019/03/05 | 00:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A Kurdish official in
Nineveh province said that the situation in Mosul is currently unstable, adding
that 19 terrorists were arrested in a village west of the city.The movements of ISIS
members throughout Mosul have increased recently, which turned the life in
Mosul to be tough, said the media
official of the Mosul branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).Mosul can be considered a
city without a government and without security, said the KDP official, adding
that the Iran-backed IMIS has a negative role. He said that ISIS has increased its
movements, causing the return of the displaced people to their areas of origin
more difficult.Terror attacksIn February, Iraqi security officials said
a bomb exploded
in the city of Mosul, killing one person and wounding 24 others.The terrorist attack took place near Mosul University
campus.A statement from the Iraqi Security
Media Unit said the terrorists used a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device
for the operation.There was no immediate claim for the bombing, the latest in a string of attacks
along roads and in villages in areas north and west of Baghdad.ISIS has claimed many of them. Iraq claimed
victory over the organization in 2017 after a four-year war.Five people were killed in a similar car bombing in Mosul last
November.Iranian interventionFormer Governor of Nineveh Province Atheel
Al-Nujaifi has called on the international community to intervene and help rid
the northern city of Mosul of the influence of Iranian-backed militias.“The conflict of regional interests in Iraq in
general and the city of Mosul in particular has disturbed social peace in the
city and turned its components against each other,” Nujaifi said in press
remarks.“The
American-Iranian conflict is raging and its arms have cost the city and its
people dearly. All of our indicators confirm that we as political actors and
civil society are unable to confront the influence of both Washington and
Tehran. Therefore we need to involve the international community by
internationalizing the case of Mosul in order to impose the Iraqi vision
adopted by the people of the city, which are not being taken into
consideration,” he said.“Iranian-backed
militias have controlled the city’s capabilities since its liberation from (ISIS)
with the aim of achieving financial and political gains by exploiting the
security imbalance and their influence in state institutions,” he added.
