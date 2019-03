AL calls for adhering to unified stance toward Iranian intervention

2019/03/05 | 01:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Arab League stressed on Monday the need to adhere to a unifiedstance toward's Iran's interference in the domestic affairs of the Arabcountries and Turkey's violations of Iraqi territory.Sources at the AL said that the draft agenda of the upcoming summit inTunisia will include the demand to take a unified Arab stance toward theIranian interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries and Turkishforces' violation of Iraq's sovereignty.The 151st Session of the Council of the Arab League was held on Monday atthe level of Permanent Delegates under the chairmanship of Somalia as asuccessor to Sudan, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the ArabLeague.