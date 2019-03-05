عربي | كوردى
AL calls for adhering to unified stance toward Iranian intervention
2019/03/05 | 01:20
The Arab League stressed on Monday the need to adhere to a unified

stance toward's Iran's interference in the domestic affairs of the Arab

countries and Turkey's violations of Iraqi territory.Sources at the AL said that the draft agenda of the upcoming summit in

Tunisia will include the demand to take a unified Arab stance toward the

Iranian interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries and Turkish

forces' violation of Iraq's sovereignty.The 151st Session of the Council of the Arab League was held on Monday at

the level of Permanent Delegates under the chairmanship of Somalia as a

successor to Sudan, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab

