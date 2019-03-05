AL calls for adhering to unified stance toward Iranian intervention

2019/03/05 | 01:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Arab League stressed on Monday the need to adhere to a unified
stance toward's Iran's interference in the domestic affairs of the Arab
countries and Turkey's violations of Iraqi territory.Sources at the AL said that the draft agenda of the upcoming summit in
Tunisia will include the demand to take a unified Arab stance toward the
Iranian interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries and Turkish
forces' violation of Iraq's sovereignty.The 151st Session of the Council of the Arab League was held on Monday at
the level of Permanent Delegates under the chairmanship of Somalia as a
successor to Sudan, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab
League.
