UAE slams Iran’s ongoing occupation of its 3 islands

2019/03/05 | 01:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs
Anwar Gargash slammed Iran on Monday for its ongoing occupation of its Greater
and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa islands, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.In a series of tweets, Gargash said that the occupation is
indicative of its policy in the Arab Gulf region.“Tehran is embarrassing itself at every international forum
because its occupation remains illegal, illegitimate and unrecognized,” he
added, saying that the UAE is seeking a peaceful resolution of this issue
through dialogue.Moreover, Gargash remarked that Iran’s policy of “occupation
and use of force does not lead to international legitimacy.”
