UAE slams Iran’s ongoing occupation of its 3 islands

2019/03/05 | 01:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign AffairsAnwar Gargash slammed Iran on Monday for its ongoing occupation of its Greaterand Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa islands, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.In a series of tweets, Gargash said that the occupation isindicative of its policy in the Arab Gulf region.“Tehran is embarrassing itself at every international forumbecause its occupation remains illegal, illegitimate and unrecognized,” headded, saying that the UAE is seeking a peaceful resolution of this issuethrough dialogue.Moreover, Gargash remarked that Iran’s policy of “occupationand use of force does not lead to international legitimacy.”