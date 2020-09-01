KAPITA launches Iraqi Angel Investor Network

2020/09/01 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- KAPITA launches the first Iraqi dedicated Angel Network The Iraqi entrepreneurship ecosystem receives a major boost with the launch of the first Iraqi angel investors network KAPITA is launching Iraq's first Angel Investor Network - IAIN ( https://iraqangels.net/ ) that is dedicated to connecting startups with angel investors in order to develop the Iraqi entrepreneurship […]

