2020/09/01 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- IBBC and AMAR to hold Iraqi CSR panel with major companies on 3rd September.'HOW COMPANIES AND COMMUNITIES CAN ALL BENEFIT FROM CSR PROGRAMMES, WITH REFERENCE TO AMAR FOUNDATION'S WORK.' The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC), its YEN (Young Executive Network) and AMAR Foundation, are holding an online panel to discuss CSR -- Corporate Social […]

